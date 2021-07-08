HCMC ensures supply chain of goods under any circumstances

Key distribution channels organize the distribution of goods to citizens via pre-ordered sales and same-price sales. (Photo: SGGP)

Deploying goods regulation plan

Accordingly, districts, departments, and agencies must cooperate with each other to supply goods, regulate prices, and monitor the market to ensure the quality of goods and sufficient supply of essential goods to timely meet the needs of citizens. The city will continue to deploy the Market Stabilization Program and promote activities to connect supply and demand, ensuring the supply to stabilize the city market.



The Department of Transport will coordinate with other departments to guide and grant circulation permits to means of transport performing the task of transporting and distributing price-stabilized and essential goods to points of sale to provide to citizens.



Prioritizing protecting the distribution system



The People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts must directly instruct, monitor, inspect, and urge the implementation of the plan to regulate goods in the area. At the same time, they must strictly manage and grasp the situation of Covid-19 prevention and control at traditional markets in the area, promptly report to the competent authorities in case of emergency situations related to the prevention and control of the pandemic at markets. They must organize the supply of food to residents following the supply plan of the city, add more same-price outlets, conduct pre-ordered sales, and mobilize available means of transport to distribute essential goods timely and constantly. They must regularly coordinate with key distribution systems, namely Saigon Co.op, Satra, and Bach Hoa Xanh, to organize the reception and distribution of goods to local people via pre-ordered sales and same-price sales.



The management board of traditional markets in the area must strengthen inspection on the implementation of regulations in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, based on the actual situation, districts will consider and decide to suspend the operations of traditional markets that do not meet the requirements on Covid-19 prevention and control. Besides, districts must support and guide the management board of traditional markets to develop appropriate plans for organizing market activities in which they must focus on tasks and solutions in pandemic prevention and control to ensure safety when markets reopen.



With a view to prioritize protecting distribution systems in general, especially for wholesale and traditional markets, to maintain and ensure a stable supply of goods for people, guaranteeing no disruption in the supply chain of goods or sudden price increase which causes panic among citizens, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts were requested to direct relevant agencies and units to quickly study and carefully evaluate the operations of traditional markets in the area, except markets related to Covid-19 cases. For the remaining markets, if necessary, they must consult with the Department of Industry and Trade, related agencies, and units before taking measures to suspend the operations of traditional markets in the area. At the same time, they must proactively deploy solutions and coordinate with relevant units to organize goods supply activities in the area smoothly.



For markets with a high density of customers and areas with high risk of infection, the market management boards, based on the actual situation, will review the overall selling areas to make suitable plans to reduce customer density and keep a safe distance. Besides, they will study and carry out the solution of market-access ticket to restrict market visits; organize for traders to do business in turn when needed to reduce gathering and ensure the distance when doing business and shopping following regulations.



They must inform the list of points of sale of essential goods, food, and foodstuffs and online retail channels to citizens so that they can go shopping conveniently and limit unnecessary movement to other areas.



Organizing temporary gathering and transshipment points for goods



The official dispatch also requested Thu Duc City and districts to coordinate with the Department of Industry and Trade to review and search for vacant areas near wholesale and traditional markets to organize temporary gathering and transshipment points; deploy solutions to ensure security, safety, pandemic prevention and control, hygiene, and environmental protection at these places. In case other provinces apply the policy of isolating people coming from HCMC, Thu Duc City and districts must prepare plans to support inter-provincial transportation of goods, setting up buffer zones to gather goods, organizing disinfection for vehicles, changing drivers, handing over vehicles for continuing transporting. Circulation of goods can resume operations when ensuring conditions according to regulations.



Thu Duc City and districts should coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to monitor and grasp market developments, inform and promptly handle when there are signs of scarcity of goods, to prevent sudden price increases in the area; summarize and promptly report on the situation of supply and demand, market prices of essential food and foodstuff products in the area and send them to the Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Finance. In case there is any price fluctuations, local scarcity of goods, they should quickly inform the Department of Industry and Trade via the hotline for timely coordination and handling.



The management boards of Hoc Mon, Binh Dien, and Thu Duc wholesale markets must urgently review the list of large traders who still maintain business activities and have demand for connecting and trading directly with small traders in traditional markets; make statistics on online trading and delivery activities of traders at the markets, trading items, and maximum supply capacity to provide information for small traders in traditional markets to make direct contact and trade connections; set up hotlines to receive and coordinate information on supply of goods from wholesale markets so that traders of traditional markets can connect and trade goods; develop a plan to organize the operations of markets so that after the suspension time, markets can quickly stabilize again, in which they must focus on solutions to effectively implement Covid-19 prevention and control as recommended by the health sector, the Department of Industry and Trade, and relevant authorities.

By Hai Ha – Translated by Bao Nghi