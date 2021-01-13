HCMC fixes selling prices of pork for Tet holidays

Accordingly, there are eight types of pork in the market stabilization program whose retail prices increased this time. Of which, the price of ham rose from VND145,000 to VND151,000 kg; that of pork shoulder from VND145,000 to VND158,000 per kg; that of pork loin chops from VND140,000 to VND153,000 per kg; that of pork shanks from VND129,000 to VND139,000 per kg; that of pork armpit from VND127,000 to VND137,000 per kg; that of pork shoulder and ham lean from VND175,000 to VND190,000 per kg; that of pork tail bone from VND103,000 to VND113,000 per kg; that of pork bones from VND77,000 to VND85,000 per kg.



Four enterprises in the market stabilization program that are allowed to increase their selling prices include Saigon Co.op, BigC, Vissan, and Saigon Agricultural Corporation (Sagri).



On the other hand, the adjustment of the selling prices of pork from January 12 still ensures that the prices of pork in the program are lower than the retail prices of the same products in the market. The prices of pork will be stable within 30 days after the Lunar New Year, even in the case, the retail prices of live pigs and pork products on the market soar heavily.



In case the prices of pork decline, enterprises will have to increase promotions so that the selling prices in the program are always lower than those of the same products on the market by at least 5-10 percent. According to the Department of Finance, the remaining groups of goods in the program, including rice, poultry meat, poultry eggs, cooking oil, and sugar, stay stable.



* 50-percent reduction in market space rentals for small traders



The office of the People's Committee of HCMC announced that Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, approved the policy of reducing 50 percent of stall rentals at city-based traditional markets during the period from July to December 2020 as proposed by the Department of Industry and Trade. This department is assigned to take responsibility and coordinate with the Department of Finance to guide the People's Committees of districts to implement the policy.



During the implementation of measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic, the purchasing power in traditional markets plummeted sharply by 50-80 percent, causing small traders to face several difficulties. The reduction of 50 percent in the stall rents aims to support small traders to overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, reorganize their business activities, as well as prepare goods to serve the upcoming peak shopping season.





By Thuy Hai – Translated by Thanh Nha