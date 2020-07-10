HCMC Food Association helps enterprises expand local market

Chairwoman of the Association Ly Kim Chi said that Covid-19 badly affected enterprises’ production. Therefore, it is essential to supply food and foodstuff for residents.



The Association has actively connected with its members such as Vissan, Bidrico, Cau Tre, Vinamilk, Acecook, Tuong An to survey each members’ real production capacity and market demand so that the association can help enterprises increasing production capacity to ensure enough supply for all city dwellers.

Simultaneously, the association and its members have also worked with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the city Department of Industry and Trade and the branch of the State bank of Vietnam in HCMC to give financial aid to firms to increase stockpiling by 40 percent -50 percent.

At other angle, many firms have taken various initiatives to overcome crisis such as finding new material supply, using locally-made materials and taking care of local markets. Enterprises, distributors and retailers have tried to keep prices unchanged inspite of increasing material price and other costs. They even lowered prices of essential items.

Director of the city Department of Industry and Trade Pham Thanh Kien stressed that firms’ efforts to expand local market were rewarded with the retail sales of food and foodstuff estimated to reach VND68.5 trillion in the first six months , a year on year increase of 11,2 percent.

From early June to end of July, HCMC authorities have launched the program '60 golden days for promotion of commodities in the city" to encourage consumption in a bid to restore production and social activities after the new situation.

By Khanh An - Translated by Anh Quan