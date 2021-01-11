HCMC has high demand on human resources in electronics, IT in 2021

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Human Resources Forecast and Labor Market Information (Falmi) Center, implementation of new growth models is prioritized for the city’s target in 2021 in order to help the city continue to maintain its leading economic role of the country.International economic integration and domestic policies are objective conditions to attract human resources in the fields of electronics, information technology (IT), mechanics, automation, food technology, logistics, etc.Electronics and information technology are likely to thrive rapidly switching to software and digital industries.As this reason, the demand of human resources for the above-mentioned fields has increased sharply, notably in careers of cyber-security, programming, application development, website design and management, technological process design and implementation, electronic engineer, microchip design, electronic technician, electronic system maintenance, etc.As for mechanics and automation, HCMC will focus on development of high-tech mechanical industry and prioritize molding mechanics, electrical machinery, machineries and equipment for agriculture-forestry-fishery production and processing industry.Regarding the food technology, the city will invest in and absolutely exploit current food processing capacities, improve the quality and value of dairy products, vegetable oils, meat and aquatic products, thereby development of refined products. It is expected that recruitment demand for jobs of food technology engineer, product distributor, product quality tester, flavor specialist, food manufacturing-processing worker and product packaging worker would be likely to surge.According to Falmi’s prediction, rapid growth of the Internet in recent years will promote e-commerce development along with the recruitment needs for marketing supervisor, digital planning manager, digital marketing, communication coordinator, copy writer, etc.For the fields of finance, credit, banking and insurance, it is forecasted to have a high demand for network development specialist, international payment, data checker, market developer, investment consultant jobs. Meanwhile, textile, garment, leather and footwear sectors will continue to promote the application of science and technology, investment in automation systems, etc.As for the tourism sector, travel enterprises and agencies will need a huge number of tour guides, tour operators, restaurant and hotel managers, international travel managers, travel consultants after the Covid-19 pandemic has been controlled well.For logistics, it will need a huge number of workers in careers of docs-cus, operations-ops, coordinator, etc.The Ho Chi Minh City Human Resources Forecast and Labor Market Information Center calculated that the city would need around 270,000 – 300,000 employees in 2021, including around 140,000 new jobs and 85.8 percent of trained laborers with lower or medium levels of education, college and university degrees.In addition, the city will plan the development of high-tech and clean agriculture and application of biotechnology, establish a center for production and supply of high-quality seedlings and breeding for the international and domestic markets.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong