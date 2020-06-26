HCMC has Salangane Nest Processing Center





The center has 10 independent workshops on a total area of 10,000 square meters with investment capital of VND100 billion (US$4,3 million).

The center is expected to contribute to increasing the value of Salangane nest products, completing the bird nest production and processing chains towards development of Vietnamese brand name, meeting demand for high-quality export markets.It is expected that around six tons of bird nest will be cleaned from 10 tons of raw bird nest every year under traditional manual method in combination with modern technology equipment to ensure clean Salangane’s nest products meeting the food safety and hygiene standards and conditions of high-quality export markets such as China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the United States and Europe.