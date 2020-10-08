HCMC honours outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs in 2020

The outstanding businesses and businessmen were selected from a vote launched by HUBA between June and August that attracted the participation of 215 firms in the southern hub, with 308 nominees registered.

The 100 honoured firms, including large ones like Hung Thinh Corporation, Thien Long Group Corporation, Kinh Do Corporation and Hoa Binh Construction Group, recorded a total charter capital worth over VND976.95 trillion (US$42.15 billion).

In 2018 and 2019, their revenue surpassed VND580 trillion, including over VND38 trillion of profit. As such, the groups contributed more than VND25 trillion to the state budget and over VND800 billion to social welfare programmes, while creating approximately 150,000 jobs.

According to HUBA President Chu Tien Dung, a new assessment category on COVID-19 resilience via innovation in business and production was added this year.

In addition to these 200 awardees, HUBA also proposed the local authorities consider granting certificates of merit for exemplary enterprises and entrepreneurs in the fight against the pandemic.

HCMC is home to more than 438,000 companies.

Vietnamplus