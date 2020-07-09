HCMC increases support on online selling

In comparison with December last year, the development situation of the city’s distribution network tended to decrease for large-scale outlets and increase for small-scale ones. Specifically, the city’s distribution network reduced four shopping centers and increased 10 third-grade supermarkets and five convenience stores. However, modern domestic distribution channels still maintained the advantages of the proportion of outlets, dominating the modern retail market. Currently, supermarkets account for 80 percent, shopping centers account for 60 percent, and convenience stores account for 76 percent.



To revive the retail industry, modern distribution channels in the city have launched a series of promotional campaigns in the second quarter of this year, at the same time stimulated trading goods through channels such as telephone, website, and apps, and supported shipping policies. The timely changes in selling methods have helped enterprises to improve their revenues. The activeness and quick adaptation of the retailers have been creating good effects for the market, contributing to improving sales, and drawing consumers back.



It was reported that the total retail sales of goods and consumer services in the first six months of this year in HCMC were estimated at VND614.59 trillion, down 3.7 percent over the same period while it increased by 12.2 percent the same period last year. Of which, the retail sales of goods were estimated at VND403.54 trillion, up 10.1 percent over the same period while the retail sales of goods increased by 13.8 percent in the same period last year, accounting for 65.66 percent of the total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue. The two groups of items that saw a fairly good increase included food and foodstuff which increased 11.2 percent and household appliances and utensils which rose 10.7 percent.





By Tra My – Translated by Gia Bao