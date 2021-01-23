HCMC, Lam Dong cooperate to prepare supply of vegetables, flowers for Tet market

At the meeting, the leaders of the departments, industries, and enterprises of Lam Dong Province affirmed that the preparation of goods for the Tet market, in general, and the HCMC market this year is on schedule. Tet goods are plentiful and diverse. They will prevent a shortage of supply, which causes sudden increases in the selling prices.



Mr. Bui The, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Lam Dong Province, said that to serve the Tet market, the specialized vegetable growing areas of the province, including Da Lat City, Don Duong, Duc Trong, Lac Duong, and a part of Lam Ha district, had cultivated more than 24,000 hectares of vegetables of all kinds, with an output of around 780,000 tons, up 5 percent over the same period last year. Of which, many kinds of vegetables, such as napa cabbage, onion, potato, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, turnip, and scallion, increased sharply in both growing area and output, from 5 percent to 19 percent, depending on the product. More than 90 percent of fruit and vegetable production of Lam Dong Province are mainly consumed domestically, of which HCMC accounts for more than 60 percent.



Enterprises and farmers have also increased the growing area and production of fresh flowers of all kinds. According to Mr. Bui The, this year, flower farms have focused on growing various types of flowers with high added-value and better quality than in previous years. Cut-flower products are also consumed in HCMC, accounting for 60-70 percent of domestic consumption. Vegetables and flowers are estimated to harvest from January 24 to March 8 to serve the festive season.



According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, as for fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers, the purchasing power will increase by 5-20 percent, depending on each type. Depending on the market demand, prices will possibly increase slightly or decrease, but there will be no sudden increase in the selling prices of Tet goods.



Mr. Le Huynh Minh Tu, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC, assessed that Lam Dong Province is an important supplier of the city. Therefore, increasing the production of vegetables and flowers will contribute to stabilizing prices. As the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated, likely, up to 70 percent of workers will not return to their hometowns but stay in HCMC during Tet holidays. Thus, preparing essential food sources to supply the market with more than 10 million people is one of the important missions.



Regarding the difficulties related to getting products under the market stabilization program into distribution networks in HCMC, Mr. Tu said that the department would have a specific meeting with each distribution network to reevaluate the supply and demand capacity to create the best conditions for enterprises to increase the output of essential goods participating in the market stabilization program, contributing to stabilizing production. Besides, HCMC will tighten the traceability of agricultural products to rule out the situation that Chinese agricultural products disguise as those of Lam Dong, causing frustration and losses to genuine producers.



At the meeting, leaders of the departments of Industry and Trade and relevant departments of the two localities agreed to strengthen connection and exchange information to promptly regulate better the capacity of supply and demand and prices in the coming days.





By Thuy Hai – Translated by Thanh Nha