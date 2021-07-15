HCMC launches 75 mobile points of sale with 84 turns of vehicles

A point of sale organized by Viettel Post. (Photo: SGGP)

Of which, there are 19 points of sale with 28 turns of mobile vending vehicles upon the proposals of districts, including one point in District 3, four in District 7, one in District 8, two in District 12, three in Binh Chanh District, two in Binh Tan District, three in Binh Thanh District, two in Hoc Mon District, and one in Tan Binh District.



Viettel Post organized 34 points of sale with 34 turns of mobile vending vehicles, and VN Post set up 22 points of sale with 22 turns of mobile vending vehicles.



Viettel Post and VN Post have requisitioned a part of the post offices in the districts to create places to sell essential items, such as cooking oil, fish sauce, seasoning, Monosodium glutamate, toilet paper, detergent, and canned products.



People wait for their turn to buy goods at a point of sale in Le Quang Dinh Street. (Photo: SGGP)



Each customer is only allowed to buy a certain amount of food, not too much at once.



The selling prices of fresh food at these points of sale remain stable and at the same levels as in supermarkets. At the makeshift points of sale launched by distribution systems, namely Aeon, Bach Hoa Xanh, and Saigon Co.op, on the sidewalks or in front of schools and isolated areas, products are more plentiful and diverse, from fresh food, vegetables, fruits, meat, fish to ready-made food products, and processed foods, like bread and sticky rice.Each customer is only allowed to buy a certain amount of food, not too much at once.The selling prices of fresh food at these points of sale remain stable and at the same levels as in supermarkets.



Goods are diverse at a point of sale in Le Quang Dinh Street in Binh Thanh District. (Photo: SGGP)



It was recorded at Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, and Co.op Food supermarkets this morning that the scene of people queuing up hundreds of meters long in front of supermarkets to buy goods no longer occurred. Instead, there was a moderate number of customers sitting on chairs with a safe distance arranged by supermarkets to wait for their turn to shop. The shopping of customers takes place orderly. Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that points of sale of Viettel Post and VN Post had products not as diverse as makeshift points of sale because the latter was organized by distributors. Therefore, the department has connected these two units with fresh food suppliers to put fresh food on sale as soon as possible.It was recorded at Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, and Co.op Food supermarkets this morning that the scene of people queuing up hundreds of meters long in front of supermarkets to buy goods no longer occurred. Instead, there was a moderate number of customers sitting on chairs with a safe distance arranged by supermarkets to wait for their turn to shop. The shopping of customers takes place orderly.



An employee of Co.opmart Chu Van An Supermarket writes appointment cards for customers. (Photo: SGGP)



According to Ms. Bui Thi Giang Thu, Director of Co.opmart Chu Van An supermarket, the supermarket has actively given appointment cards to customers to minimize the number of customers flocking to the supermarket at the same time.



Besides, to regulate the foot traffic inside the supermarket reasonably, the supermarket arranges seats for customers and allows ten customers to shop each time. And each customer has from 20 minutes to 40 minutes to shop.



After receiving the appointment cards, customers only need to arrive on time then the supermarket will create the most favorable conditions for them to shop. They should not go to the supermarket too early or late, or they will have to get the appointment cards all over again. In general, goods at Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile supermarkets this morning were quite plentiful, with about a dozen kinds of leafy vegetables. Vegetables, such as cabbages, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, pomelos, and oranges, were also abundant. At the meat counter, poultry meat, cattle meat, fresh meat, chilled meat, and frozen meat were also displayed fully on shelves.According to Ms. Bui Thi Giang Thu, Director of Co.opmart Chu Van An supermarket, the supermarket has actively given appointment cards to customers to minimize the number of customers flocking to the supermarket at the same time.Besides, to regulate the foot traffic inside the supermarket reasonably, the supermarket arranges seats for customers and allows ten customers to shop each time. And each customer has from 20 minutes to 40 minutes to shop.After receiving the appointment cards, customers only need to arrive on time then the supermarket will create the most favorable conditions for them to shop. They should not go to the supermarket too early or late, or they will have to get the appointment cards all over again.

Fresh products are plentiful and diverse at Co.opmart Chu Van An supermarket. (Photo: SGGP)

However, during some off-peak hours with few customers, the supermarket will flexibly allow customers without appointment cards to shop.



Thus, on average, Co.opmart Chu Van An Supermarket actively divides customers into about 12 timeframes for scheduling shopping time every day, which greatly reduces the load on the general coordination and the compliance of the 5K message. At the same time, it is more convenient for supermarket staff to replenish goods on the shelves.



Saigon Co.op informed that fresh goods are being transferred more and more to HCMC as traffic has gradually opened. Along with the reserves of chilled and frozen goods and price-stabilized goods, it will ensure a stable supply to the market for many months to come, so people should not worry about a shortage of goods.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan