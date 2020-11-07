  1. Business

HCMC prepares essential goods for Tet

SGGP
As of present, businesses in HCMC have stockpiled essential goods worth nearly VND20,000 billion (US$834 million) to meet the rising demand of consumers in the city in the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, according to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade.

Retailers commit to stabilizing prices during Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

The prepared volume of goods iincreases 3.4 percent over the same period last year (equivalent to VND652.4 billion (US$28 million).
Of these, subsidized goods cost more than VND7,000 billion. For the peak shopping season for Tet from the 1st day -30th day of the last month of lunar calendar, the total value of prepared goods is over VND10,000 billion (US$432 million), including more than VND4,000 billion (US$172 million) worth of subsidized commodities.
Retailers have committed to stabilizing prices about a month before and after Tet.

By Hai Ha - Translated by Kim Khanh

