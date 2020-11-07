HCMC prepares essential goods for Tet

The prepared volume of goods iincreases 3.4 percent over the same period last year (equivalent to VND652.4 billion (US$28 million).

Of these, subsidized goods cost more than VND7,000 billion. For the peak shopping season for Tet from the 1st day -30th day of the last month of lunar calendar, the total value of prepared goods is over VND10,000 billion (US$432 million), including more than VND4,000 billion (US$172 million) worth of subsidized commodities.

Retailers have committed to stabilizing prices about a month before and after Tet.







By Hai Ha - Translated by Kim Khanh