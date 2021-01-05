HCMC proposes capital allocation to speed up progress of key projects

After the field trip, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that with breakthrough thinking and urgent support for projects, the MPI would report to the PM to allocate the State budget in the medium-term public investment plan from 2021 to 2025 combined with the city budget to accelerate the progress of the above projects, creating a corridor for socio-economic development, meeting the goals set by Resolution of the 11tth Congress of the Party Committee of HCMC.





Specifically, the delegation checked the actual progress, listened to difficulties and problems related to investment projects using the State budget, including the new construction project of City Children's Hospital with a total investment of more than VND4.47 trillion. The hospital has been put into use and been granted over VND3.96 trillion. It is expected to disburse more than VND3.24 trillion. The investment project of the second branch of the HCMC Oncology Hospital has a total investment of more than VND5.84 trillion. Of which, the State budget is VND4.4 trillion. It also has been put into operation and is expected to disburse more than VND3.18 trillion.However, the leaders of HCMC said that the need for the State budget capital of these two projects in the period from 2021 to 2025 was still short of more than VND2.36 trillion. Therefore, the People's Committee of HCMC proposed to the MPI to consider and report to the Prime Minister for the assignment of medium-term investment plans for these two projects in the coming period.In the medium-term public investment plan from 2021 to 2025, the MPI will accompany HCMC in some key and important projects, creating an impression and a breakthrough and supporting the development of the city, such as the renovation of Tham Luong - Ben Cat Canal, An Phu intersection, and anti-flooding. HCMC also needs some urgent projects to invest in the development of transport infrastructure, creating a breakthrough for socio-economic development, so the city reported to the MPI the expected central budget capital demand for the period from 2021 to 2025 for two important regional connectivity projects, with a total investment of VND13.3 trillion. Of which, the State budget supports nearly VND10.52 trillion.They are the infrastructure construction and environmental improvement project of Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canals that connect Long An Province via the Cho Dem River and Binh Duong Province, and Dong Nai Province via the Saigon River, and the construction project of An Phu intersection in District 2.HCMC continues to invest in the construction of three gateway hospitals of the city to meet the medical examination and treatment needs of people in the city and neighboring provinces, including the construction projects of Cu Chi Regional General Hospital, Hoc Mon Regional General Hospital, and Thu Duc Regional General Hospital, with a total investment of VND5.71 trillion from the city budget, excluding investment costs on equipment.The People's Committee of HCMC has also been studying the implementation of three projects of equipment supply for the three above hospitals with a total investment of VND4.5 trillion. Of which, the investment for each hospital is VND1.5 trillion. The People's Committee of HCMC has just issued official dispatch No.2991/UBND-TH requesting the MPI to consider and report to the PM to approve the additional needs of State budget capital for three equipment supply projects of the three aforesaid gateway hospitals. Amid the current difficult situation of the city budget, the People's Committee of HCMC proposed the MPI to soon coordinate with the Ministry of Health in considering and allocating State budget capital to invest in equipment for these three hospitals in the capital plan for the period from 2021 to 2025.As for transport infrastructure, the appraisal progress of some metro lines will be speeded up and submitted to the PM, such as line 3b and line 5.

By Han Ni – Translated by Bao Nghi