HCMC provides more 1,000 tons of pork to serve Tet holidays

The Statistics Office of Ho Chi Minh City on December 30 held a press conference to announce socio-economic data of the city.



At the meeting, Mr. Huynh Van Hung, head of the city’s Statistics Office, said that the city has built and carried out measures to stabilize the market and ensure goods supply to meet increasing demand of city dwellers.



Enterprises have prepared a worth of more than VND19.02 trillion of goods for lunar New Year holidays, of which, goods in the price stabilization program is worth more than VND7.24 trillion, an increase of VND602 billion compared to last lunar New Year.



As for the peak month for Tet holidays from December 26 to January 24, the total value of goods that enterprises prepared is above $10.22 trillion, of which, price-stabilized goods is worth more than VND4.08 trillion.



Around VND100 trillion moves out of Ho Chi Minh City



According to the office, since the beginning of this year to mid-December this year, the city has 43,027 newly-registered enterprises with total registered capital of more than VND680.18 trillion, an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period last year.



Noticeably, the city’s statistics office also cited that in 2019 around VND100 trillion has been taken out of the city while enterprises have invested in the city for merely VND36 trillion. Thus, the value brought out is high whereas the value brought in is low. The investment shifting tendency has become more vivid. For instance, the food and foodstuff processing industry, one of four key industrial industries of the city, has seen a slump in value, production and the index of industrial production.



Currently, some enterprises have moved their factories to Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, such as Heineken Vietnam, some dairy companies and Ba Huan Company.



According to the statistics office, the figures only include enterprises which have production activities in the city, the facilities which locate outside in the city of those enterprises are not included.



Through the figures, it is obvious that enterprises tend to spread the development to other provinces instead of staying in the city only.



Five products with export turnover above US$1 billion



Mr. Huynh Van Hung said that gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2019 is estimated to rise 7.86 percent over the same period last year, lower than a growth of 7.89 percent in 2018.



However, the value-added of nine key service industries contributed 55 percent to GRDP and accounted for nearly 90 percent of service sector. Four service industry with high proportion of GRDP included commerce with 14.7 percent, transporting and warehousing with 10 percent, science and technology (4.8 percent), and finance and banking with 8.1 percent. These four key industries accounted for nearly 62 percent within the service sector.



This year, the city has five products with export turnover above $1 billion, accounting for 83.3 percent of total export turnover.



Computers, electronic products and components led the list with $14.9 billion, an increase of 53 percent compared to the same period last year, tailed by other goods with $7.8 billion, an increase of 7.1 percent, garments and textiles with $5.6 billion, an increase of 1.6 percent, footwear with $2.6 billion, an increase of 4.7 percent, and machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts with $2.1 billion, a decrease of 0.9 percent.



The main export market of city-based enterprises was still China, accounting for 21 percent of total export turnover, an increase of 25 percent over the same period last year. The US was next with 16.8 percent of total export turnover, an increase of 20.5 percent, followed by Japan with 8.3 percent, an increase of 3.6 percent.



Mr. Huynh Van Hung also pointed out that one of the notable issues is that the construction industry had the lowest increase in the value-added after continuously growing for many years.



Land speculation and violations in construction still happened complicatedly in many places. At the present, the statistics office has proposed the city to increase the land registration, the issue of land use right certificate, house and other property attached to land ownership certificate.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan