Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Petrolimex plans to close 16 stores and maintain business activities of 53 others from now until the end of Directive No. 12 of the HCMC Party Committee on tightening restrictions to curb the spike in Covid-19 cases.



The municipal Department of Trade and Industry has also aksed petrol companies to ensure regular supply of fuel to consumers amid social distancing order and have plans for stockpiling to guarantee uninterrupted supply.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh