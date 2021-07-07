HCMC residents should not flock to buy goods as supply remains abundant

Customers go shopping at Co.opmart supermarket. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of July 7, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) confirmed that it had increased its stockpiling to ensure a steady supply at stable prices to the market for at least the next six months for essential goods, such as sugar, rice, cooking oil, salt, fish sauce, meat, eggs, vegetables, fruits, dried food, and especially Covid-19 prevention products, such as hand sanitizer gel, soap, antimicrobial cloth masks. The reserves of all items have increased by 3-5 times.



Therefore, people can feel assured that there will never be a shortage of goods during social distancing. Goods are plentiful and diverse, and the supermarket system will operate throughout the day, so people should not rush to shop and gather too many people at one place, which will increase the risk of Covid-19 infection and might cause congestion to retailing channels.



Amid the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, Saigon Co.op said that it had increased the stock of essential goods and raised the level of Covid-19 prevention in its entire retail system, and asked customers to follow instructions on safety measures when going to supermarkets.



Besides telesales, almost all applications now have linked with Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, and Co.op Food to deliver goods to customers simultaneously. Saigon Co.op promptly added about 7,000 essential goods to the website at https://cooponline.vn to quickly meet the sudden increase in demand for home delivery of customers, especially in HCMC. The website has about 7,000 items of five products categories for customers to easily choose from, including fresh food, processed food, personal care, garments, and kitchenware. People should prioritize using these online channels, order essentials goods selectively, and avoid placing many orders at once at peak hours, which will cause congestion easily.



Although many employees of Saigon Co.op have had to undergo isolation and the retailer also faces many other difficulties, it is striving to both serve goods right at points of sale and meet the locally-increasing demand on newly-developed online channels. Not to mention that it also has to prepare tens of thousands of meals and necessities for isolation areas every day.



In the current context, there is no shortage of food and foodstuffs. The supply of goods is even plentiful. However, due to mob psychology, shopping demand has poured heavily into shopping channels, causing supermarkets, stores, and online shopping sites to encounter local overload and congestion.



It can be said that unnecessary gathering of people and the lack of awareness to comply with social distancing measures and the 5K strategy in the past time have contributed to increasing the number of community infection cases, at the same time caused many markets and supermarkets to be continuously closed.



From the experience in distributing masks and goods in the previous times of social distancing, people should not rush to hoard goods, or buy goods heavily, which will create great pressure and overload the distribution system, leading to the risk of congestion. From noon of July 6 to the morning of July 7, the number of customers to Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, and Co.op Food and the number of online orders of these supermarkets also rose five times.



Regarding the supply of goods, the leader of the Department of Industry and Trade said that besides maintaining a safe and smooth supply of goods from provinces and cities to HCMC and ensuring a stable supply of goods for the city market, the Department of Industry and Trade will continue to monitor the market developments and operate the goods supply chain stably, including modern and traditional distribution channels.



In which, it will strengthen the supply capacity of traditional markets and modern distribution systems with the view of enhancing the protection of these retailing channels to maintain the key role in supplying essential goods to residents, at the same time, tighten management, and ensure safety measures in the Covid-19 prevention and control.



The reopening of closed points of sale must be carefully evaluated and implemented following the guidance of the HCMC Center for Disease Control in Document No.2818 dated July 1, 2021.



As for the method of distribution of goods, to minimize direct contact and ensure safety measures in goods trading activities, the Department of Industry and Trade asked the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts to strengthen propaganda and encourage people to use online shopping method or order through telephones, instead of buying goods at traditional points of sale. At the same time, it also suggested that distributors and e-commerce enterprises should promote online sales and home delivery and implement safety measures when delivering goods.



Through monitoring and assessing the consumer demand of citizens and the supply capacity of the distribution systems, as well as the supply sources from the provinces and cities, it can be confirmed that the source of goods of HCMC remains stable and can meet the consumer demand. There is no shortage of goods, so citizens should not buy too many products, at the same time causing the imbalance of supply and demand, causing waste, and affecting the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Hai Ha – Translated by Thuy Doan