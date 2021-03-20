HCMC speeds up disbursement of ADB’s loans





At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong appreciated the role of ADB as an important partner of the city in the development of projects. Of which, projects using ADB loans help to improve the quality of life of people in HCMC. The two sides have agreed to ensure the implementation progress of projects, as well as accelerate the disbursement of loans of current projects.Mr. Andrew Jeffries said that ADB is currently completing with the Government of Vietnam the country partnership strategy 2021-2025, corresponding to the economic development cycle of Vietnam in the 2021-2025 period. Besides, ADB is also ready to be a partner in policy advice, technical assistance, and human resource training for future projects.Earlier, on the same day, HCMC People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong had an online meeting with Mr. Song Ha-jin, Governor of Jeollabuk Province of South Korea, to seek opportunities to cooperate and transfer the installation technology of smart farm system and smart farm distribution center in HCMC.At the meeting, Mr. Phong welcomed development cooperation plans in the field of high-tech agriculture, especially in technology transfer and human resource training, heading for modern and large-scale production. He hoped that in the coming time, the two localities would continue to have many cooperation and connection activities between enterprises, thereby creating a common playground to develop a startup community in HCMC.Regarding the proposal to exchange, share experience, and cooperate to develop tourism between HCMC and Jeonju City, which currently is a destination for tourists who want to learn about Korean unique traditional culture, Mr. Song Ha-jin agreed that that is a potential sector for the two localities to have a specific cooperation program soon. Moreover, Mr. Song Ha-jin wished that the two sides would not only cooperate in the fields of startup and tourism but also expand to other fields, such as culture, agriculture, and international cooperation.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Gia Bao