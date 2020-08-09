The volume of cargo handled by them is growing at 5 percent a year, with the goods brought mainly by road, meaning the number of container trucks going in and out of the ports is huge.

On average, 26,000 vehicles come to the ports every day but the road network around them has not developed commensurately, resulting in prolonged congestion, according to the department.

The city has been investing large amounts of money every year in transport networks, infrastructure and public services at or near ports that serve foreign trade.

But funds are limited and so fees should be collected from users of public facilities, the department said.

According to figures from the Association of Vietnam Seaports, HCMC ports’ throughput in 2018 was 6 million TEUs and Hai Phong ports’ was 2 million TEUs.

But Hai Phong collects fees at its ports, with the northern city’s People’s Council saying they amounted to VND1.29 trillion (US$56 million) in 2018.

Revenue from the fees could also be used to invest in infrastructure for business activities, which would help make HCMC a smart city and improve its logistics services, according to the department.

Vietnamplus