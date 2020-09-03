HCMC to apply 8 solutions to boost exportation

Accordingly, the project will take growth quality as the foundation in order to shift to exports of services and intangible goods (software, digital content); encourage connections between regions in order to increase the turnover of exports into FTA (Free Trade Agreement) markets; improve competitiveness of typical export groups in accordance with the city’s comparative advantages, join in global value chains and increase links between businesses to form a strong competitiveness foundation.

The project will also develop logistics, re-plan sea and river ports in the city and their corresponding infrastructure; boost traffic connection between HCMC and other production areas so that HCMC becomes the Logistic Hub and center of export services.

The last focus of the project is to develop human resources, reform public services, apply IT to form an integrated and shared import-export database for businesses to access and to increase their competitiveness.

To complete this project, the city will concentrate on the 8 specific solutions:

(1) Improve the technical level of the Mechanics industry to create a foundation for a shift to more refined industries with higher chances of diversification while boosting the growth of supporting industries to raise the rate of domestic production.

(2) Improve the ability to export software and digital content related to finance and tourism.

(3) Promote research and development activities, boost the growth of supporting industries to raise the rate of domestic production while attracting investment in hi-tech projects to support electrical – electronic products; launch the project ‘Saigon Innovation Network’ in Saigon Hi-tech Park.

(4) Improve competitiveness of conventional labor-intensive export groups, develop the input market including materials for manufacturing and value added services.

(5) Perfect the strategy for logistics growth in HCMC.

(6) Increase the performance of investment and trade promotion tasks for typical export products in the globalization era.

(7) Continue to reform administration procedures to ensure more transparency and reduce processing time, cost; apply solutions to cut both document receipt time at the customs and goods checking time by 50 percent.

(8) Cooperate with research units and educational institutes to train high-quality human resources.

By Che Han – Translated by Thanh Tam