HCMC to auction land plots in Thu Thiem area

A corner of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area (Photo: SGGP)

The plots cover a total area of around 8,568.1 square meters, belonging to the plot number 11, map sheet number 64. The land-use purpose is residential housing projects that are not associated with the commercial services while land use term is 50 years.



The municipal People’s Committee has delegated the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and relevant units to calculate the starting price of the land plots, submit for consideration by the city’s real estate evaluation board before sending for the approval of the HCMC authorities.

The Department of Finance must coordinate with the Department of Tax, Thu Thiem New Urban Area management board to give payment instruction to the Land Fund Development Center and the bidders.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh