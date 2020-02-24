HCMC to build pork trading floor for exporting

Accordingly, the Department of Industry and Trade will build a pork trading floor to create a public, transparent business environment that ensures the right to self-determination of farmers and aims at exporting; create brands, promote trade, and develop the market to boost the consumption of pork. At the same time, it will guide enterprises and cooperatives to build brand label for pork products.



By 2025, the breeding stock must be of high quality and are able to compete with products imported from foreign countries, at the same time, provide the market around 1.2-1.6 million doses of semen. The total pig herd will be maintained at 200,000 pigs, of which, the sow herd will account for around 20 percent of the total pig herd, and the great-grandparent stock will reach 2,750, accounting for 5 percent of the total sow herd.



The average pig farming scale will reach 200 pigs per household; the ratio of pig-farming households which get the VietGAHP certificates will be above 90-95 percent; 100 percent of pig-farming households will obey regulations on environmental protection.



In 2025, the total sow herd will increase by an estimate of 4 percent compared to that in 2021, contributing to improving the quality of breeding stock to serve the demand of farmers in the city or other provinces. The value of the piglet herd will reach VND1.09 trillion by 2021, and exceed VND1.34 trillion by 2025.

By Quy Ngoc – Translated by Thanh Nha