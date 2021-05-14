HCMC to develop service economy

The project aims to speed up service economy, build the urban space and multifunctional infrastructure landscape along the banks of Sai Gon River and enhance the capacity of coping with climate change.



From now until 2025, the project will focus on decorating riverbank landscape in the city center associated with the development of service economy, studying investment project of green infrastructure with entertainment and tourism activities.

The investment project of green infrastructure with entertainment and tourism activities will be implemented in the 2025-2045.

The city’s government encourages local and foreign investors to invest in these projects, as well as commit to create favorable conditions for the businesses.

The existing historical and cultural areas featuring high-interest investment and large economical proportions, locations linking with transport infrastructures of metro line, bridges crossing river and riverside streets will be given top-priority investment.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh