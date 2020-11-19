HCMC to hold Promotion Month 2020, offering discount up to 100%

The sales campaign will go on from November 22 to December 12, 2020, over the same period as Black Friday in some countries, in response to Vietnam’s Online Friday on December 4.



This campaign called “Golden season sales” aims to promote goods consumption at year end, especially domestic goods. The maximum discount rate is up to 100% in line with the Government’s Decree on Trade Promotion dated May 22, 2018.

There will also be tourism development forums, where companies can promote their products in Hanoi, HCMC and some Central provinces, in association with this campaign.





By Thuy Hai - Translated by Tan Nghia