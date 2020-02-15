HCMC Tourism Association proposes 50 percent tax cut for businesses

The tax cut will be applied this year to help the tourist industry overcome ongoing difficulties due to the novel coronavirus spread.



The association also suggested land tax cut or exemption on areas without construction works in tourist sites, extension of loan payment time, reduction of loan interest rate for businesses and visa exemption for visitors from Australia, New Zealand, India, Russia, Canada, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, standing deputy chairman of the HCMC Tourism Association, said that Covid-19 has left heavy impact on the tourism industry with damage bigger than that caused by SARS epidemic. The support and attention by the Government to businesses during this phase plays practical significance to the survival of businesses.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Phuong Ho