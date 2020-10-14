HCMC-based enterprises propose construction of supporting industry zones

Although Ho Chi Minh City is the leader in the economic development of the country, so far, there has been no supporting industry development zone or cluster to create a destination and connection point for both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises to have opportunities to trade and establish cooperation with each other.



Previously, to create conditions to support enterprises, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City issued Decision No.1790/QD-UBND on May 22 on the establishment of industry development councils. To implement this decision, HAMEE has been cooperating with the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC to carry out the project "Made by Vietnam", which is considered a breakthrough program, aiming to increase the localization ratio, and replacing the previous situation of only specializing in assembly under the form of "Made in Vietnam" of foreign-invested enterprises, as well as domestic assembly enterprises.



The form of “Made by Vietnam” not only helps to increase competitiveness, opens up great opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises, but also promotes the development of supporting industries by supply and value chains, and joins hands with the State and associations to develop strategies for the development of industries, clusters, provinces, and the country from actual needs of the market.





By Lac Phong – Translated by Gia Bao