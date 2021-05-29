HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project expected to start soon

At the conference on signing a cooperation agreement to build the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway in 2019

According to the construction project, the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway has a total length of over 50 kilometers with six lanes, starting from the Ring Road 3 in HCMC’s Cu Chi District, spanning over Vam Co River and linking up to Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh Province’s Ben Cau District. The section running through HCMC is 23.7 kilometers.



The highway costs nearly VND15.9 trillion (US$690 million), including the cost of compensation of VND7, 433 billion (US$322.5 million). It will be implemented under public-private partnership model, following the build-operate-transfer (BOT) format having state budget support.

Currently, the National Highway No 22 is the only road connecting HCMC and Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh Province, the international gateway to the ASEAN. The new expressway is expected to reduce traffic pressure on the National Highway No 22 and contribute to the economic and social development of the city, Tay Ninh Province and neighboring countries as well as shorten travel time of passenger and freight transport between the southeastern region and Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate.

The project is set to start its construction in 2021 and slated for completion by 2025.





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh