HCMC's 10-month exports reach US$36.7 billion

If excluding crude oil, the city’s export turnover is estimated to reach $35.2 billion, up 7.1 percent over the same period, while it rose 12.4 percent in the same period last year.
Specifically, the export turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products is estimated at $3.86 billion, up 2.25 percent, accounting for 12.22 percent of the total exports. That of industrial products is estimated at $25.22 billion, an increase of 3.08 percent, accounting for 79.81 percent. That of other products is estimated at $2.55 billion, up 12.06 percent, accounting for 8.06 percent.
Regarding the market, Asia remained the market with the highest export turnover of $19.3 billion compared to other markets. Oceania and Africa were two markets with export turnover below $1 billion. China was still the largest export market of HCMC-based enterprises with estimated exports of $6.23 billion, an increase of 31.9 percent over the same period last year, accounting for 20.4 percent of the total exports. The US market followed with $5.47 billion, up 0.26 percent. The EU market chased after with $4.1 billion. Japan came in next with $2.5 billion.
From the perspective of enterprises, Mr. Bui Huu Them, Deputy General Secretary of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected heavily production and business activities of enterprises. However, the export turnover of wooden and handicraft products of its member enterprises still posted a growth of 10 percent in the first ten months of this year. It is the effort and the achievement of enterprises in overcoming difficulties to stabilize production.
