HCMC’s budget collection at VND2.9 trillion per day

Speaking from the HCMC end in the Government's February 2021 regular online session on the morning of March 2, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the municipal People's Committee reported to the Government on key issues in socio-economic development and the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.



In socio-economic development in February this year, Mr. Vo Van Hoan said that the achieved indicators showed that the economy of the city posted more positive growth compared to the same period last year.



Specifically, in February, retail sales of goods climbed by 11 percent over the same period. Export turnover topped US$8 billion, up 25 percent, three times higher year-on-year. The index of industrial production in HCMC rose by 6 percent. More than 3,800 HCMC-based enterprises resumed operation, up 3 percent, and 700 enterprises completed dissolution procedures, down 14 percent.





The Ho Chi Minh City end in the Government's February 2021 regular online session on the morning of March 2. (Photo: SGGP)



As for budget revenue, Mr. Hoan informed that the budget collection in the city showed optimistic and positive signs. On average, HCMC is assigned to collect VND1.5 trillion each working day. Meanwhile, the city currently has a budget revenue of VND2.9 trillion per day, nearly double the average assigned budget collection. From the beginning of the year to now, the total budget revenue of HCMC is estimated at VND74 trillion, up 10.5 percent year-on-year.



Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in HCMC, Mr. Vo Van Hoan said that the city had controlled the pandemic well. It had prevented the spread of Covid-19 and had had 20 peaceful days without new Covid-19 community transmission cases. Some types of services have been gradually resuming operation, and students now have also returned to schools.

Service alone remained the industry being affected most by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. From the beginning of the year until now, there have been no international visitors to HCMC, causing tourism to plunge by 70 percent.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan says that Ho Chi Minh City collects VND2.9 trillion of budget revenue per day. (Photo: SGGP)



HCMC was neither subjective nor panic in the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic. It would always be proactive to meet all requirements in all the worst possible situations, Mr. Hoan said.



For the key tasks in March, he said that HCMC would continue to adopt synchronous measures to implement the theme of 2021 - The year of building an urban administration and improving the investment environment. At the same time, it would carry out measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic and would be always in control of complicated situations caused by the pandemic.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan