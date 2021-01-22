HCMS’s ornamental fish export revenue surpasses US$17.26 million

This morning, the Department organized a meeting to review implementation of the agriculture development plan in 2020 as well as assess the task carried out in the 2016-2020 period and duties for the 2021-2025 period.

According to the Department, there was a rise of 25.7 percent against the same period in 2019 in the revenue but a fall of 23.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019 in the number of fish.

Vietnam’s main fish export markets are European countries accounting for 54.09 percent while Asia and the US account for 29.18 percent and 14.34 percent respectively.

Generally, in 2020, the agriculture sector’s gross regional domestic product was estimated to reach VND10,167 billion increasing by 2.06 percent compared to the same period in 2019. The sector’s gross regional domestic product growth reached 4.59 percent annually on average in the period of 2016 – 2020.

The value of the agriculture sector was around VND23.481 billion, surging by 2.07 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Of these, planting went up by 0.82 percent while the livestock and the fishery sector increased by 2.2 percent and 2.51 percent against the same period in 2019.

Presently, the agriculture structure has switched to urban agriculture with application of biological technologies. Moreover, farmers reduced low-yield rice area and sugarcanes and converted to other crops with high value such as ornamental plants, orchid, fish, ox, and swift.

The city strived to increase gross regional domestic product and production value by 2.5 percent to 3 percent yearly. Farming production value averaged VND630 million– VND650 million per hectare.

By Thanh Hai - Translated by Uyen Phuong