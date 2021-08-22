Hepza stops new registration of three-on-site production model





Accordingly, Hepza orders that enterprises manufacturing under the models of three-on-site and one route, two destinations must not allow workers to move away from the production site. Hepza will not accept new registrations for enterprises that want to produce under these two production models.Enterprises must not change, add or reduce workers who are both in isolation and production, except for emergency cases that have to leave the production site. If enterprises want to change or adjust their workers, they must do it before midnight on August 22.Enterprises must continue to strictly comply with periodic testing every seven days and take care of workers who are carrying out the solution of both isolation and production.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha