Ho Chi Minh City lower saleprices of pork

The Department of Finance of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday adjusted pork price reduction to VND3,000- VND16,000 per kilogram, equaling a decrease of three percent to 11 percent per kilogram. 
The new prices are applied from April 1 at six enterprises of Saigon Co.op, BigC, Vissan, Saigon Agricultural Corporation (Sagri), Feddy Company Limited and CP Vietnam Corporation participating in the Market Stabilization Program of Ho Chi Minh City. 

According to the Department of Finance and the working team of the HCMC Market Stabilization Program, the adjustment was based on proposals of the enterprises joining in the program and the calculation of relevant units and agencies as the pork prices in the market tend to be stable after a prolonged period of high increase.


