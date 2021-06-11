HoSE requests securities companies to control amendment, cancellation of orders





Specific time frames include 9.15 a.m. to 9.25 a.m., 11.15 a.m. to 1.10 p.m., and 2.20 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. on trading days. After this request, securities companies have simultaneously notified customers that the feature of editing and canceling orders will be opened but will be disabled during the above time frames.Vietnam’s stock market in the trading session on June 10 took place amid investors' cautiousness, so right from the beginning of the trading session, the market dropped. After that, the selling pressure became stronger, so large-cap stocks, especially the stocks of the banking industry, such as CTG, HDB, STB, and BID, sank by 2-3.4 percent, and oil and gas stocks, such as PLX declined 2.4 percent, and PVD hit the floor, contributing to dragging the VN-Index down by nearly 10 points. However, foreign investors were the bright spot of the market after breaking a streak of eight consecutive net selling sessions to return to net buy nearly VND210 billion in this losing session. At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index dropped 9.32 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 1,323.58 points.In related news, the Ministry of Finance (MoF), on the evening of June 10, said that the Chief Inspector of the MoF had signed Decision No.81/QD-TTr dated June 10, 2021, deciding on an administrative inspection at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).The reason comes from the order congestion situation on the HoSE that has happened recently but has not been completely resolved. Therefore, the Minister of Finance, Ho Duc Phoc, has requested the Inspector of the MoF to urgently carry out an inspection on the HoSe.Based on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the inspection delegation will have a specific work plan following the regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Nhung Nguyen, Ha My – Translated by Bao Nghi