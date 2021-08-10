HoSE temporarily suspends reception of direct customers





To ensure the safety and continuous operation of the stock market, from August 9, HoSE will apply procedures and measures to strengthen disease control in the organization of operations.Accordingly, HoSE will temporarily halt all reception activities and direct work with customers and partners. Information processing related to listed companies, securities companies, and related parties will be done entirely online and remotely. Stock trading activities will still be maintained normally at the HoSE according to prepared pandemic prevention scenarios.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi