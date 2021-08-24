IFC supports trade finance for Vietnamese import-export enterprises

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)
The prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has been causing disruptions to business and production operations, resulting in liquidity constraints in the past 12 months. For this reason, IFC has promoted support activities of trade finance and the supply chains for Vietnamese enterprises, especially import-export businesses in the fields of textile and garment and agricultural products.
Thanks to the support, six commercial banks including Vietinbank, ABBank, SeABank, TienPhongbank, VIB, VPBank in Vietnam have improved their ability to handle risks and give trade finance supports for domestic enterprises, mainly small and medium-scale enterprises.