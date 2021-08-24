  1. Business

IFC supports trade finance for Vietnamese import-export enterprises

SGGP
Up to now, nearly 2,000 import-export enterprises of Vietnam have been received the trade finance support from International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group in the fiscal year of 2021, aiming to help those enterprises overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and maintain jobs for their workers.
IFC supports trade finance for Vietnamese import-export enterprises ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo:SGGP)
The prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has been causing disruptions to business and production operations, resulting in liquidity constraints in the past 12 months. For this reason, IFC has promoted  support activities of trade finance and the supply chains for Vietnamese enterprises, especially import-export businesses in the fields of textile and garment and agricultural products.

Thanks to the support, six commercial banks including Vietinbank, ABBank, SeABank, TienPhongbank, VIB, VPBank in Vietnam have improved their ability to handle risks and give trade finance supports for domestic enterprises, mainly small and medium-scale enterprises.


By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more