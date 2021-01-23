Of which, cars with nine seats or less dropped by 26.2 percent; trucks declined 24.1 percent. In December last year, the number of CBU cars imported to Vietnam was 12,690 units, mainly originating from Thailand, Indonesia, and China. The number of automobiles imported from these three markets accounted for 88 percent of the total number of cars imported into Vietnam in December last year.
Imported automobiles into Vietnam decrease sharply
The General Department of Vietnam Customs has recently announced the report on car imports in December and 2020. Accordingly, the volume of completely-built-unit (CBU) cars imported to Vietnam was 105,201 units last year, down 24.5 percent compared to the previous year.