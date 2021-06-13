Import-export turnover surpasses US$262 billion in first five months

Credit ratings for Vietnam is on an upward trend at the start of 2021 despite the raging pandemic thanks to the recovery in production, business and exports as well as new preferential loan policies to support domestic companies, experts stated.
Domestic retail in Vietnam is still green compared to foreign corporations with decades of experience and lacks competitive edges in capitalizing on the markets, and the government is looking for solutions to help domestic companies retain their market share.
Despite the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, after surpassing the historic peak in April this year, Vietnam's stock market continued to conquer new heights in both the index and liquidity in May. Vietnam’s stock market continuously set many records by attracting a large amount of money.