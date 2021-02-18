Import-export value surpasses US$74 billion since 2021’s beginning

In the reviewed period, Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of $2.63 billion , according to the Vietnam Customs.



During the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday 2021 from February 10-16, a total of 960 firms conducted import-export activities, up 363 against the Tet holiday 2020.

A total of 10,300 customs declaration forms were filled out, up 59 percent against the previous holiday.

Meanwhile, the import-export value hit 1.67 percent, a year-on-year increase of 53 percent.

Main exports included mobile phones and spare parts, computers, electronics and components.