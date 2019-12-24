Industrial slaughterhouse facilities in HCMC still dormant

More than 387 square meter of land within An Ha Company’s factory project is state-owned land whose usage has not been converted for construction purposes, said the Director Nguyen Thi Hong Tham. Therefore, constructions for their facilities are still not completed. The project also cannot benefit from the city’s preferential interest rates since a construction permit has not been granted.

Meanwhile, the Sagri Food Factory is operating at only 4% of its intended capacity because they still owe money from their contractor, who in turn shut off a large part of the auxiliary facilities.

At the same time, Tan Hiep Cooperative’s food processing factory project has not been licensed to carry out construction and there are no established roads leading to the factory’s site. Currently the cooperative is asking authorities to develop the factory area into a residential zone instead.

According to the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, 11 traditional animal and poultry slaughter facilities still need to be utilized together with three industrial factories. They currently provide an average of 7,300 pigs and 90,000 chickens per night, with the three industrial facilities accounting for 23% of the output.

They also add that these manual factories cannot be put out of operation, since a great deal of traders would seek slaughtering services in other provinces, and the city would face difficulties in disease control and food safety.

District-level subdivisions are requesting the upper levels to take prompt actions in granting the aforementioned companies adequate legal permits.