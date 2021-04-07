Interest rate for social housing loans remains at 4.8 percent per annum

The maximum loan amount for purchase and lease purchase of social housing is equal to 80 percent of the value of the purchase, lease purchase contract.





If building, renovating, or repairing a house, the maximum loan amount is 70 percent of the estimated value or loan plan, but not exceeding VND500 million and 70 percent of the value of the loan collateral. The minimum loan term is 15 years from the disbursement date of the first loan. If the customer needs to borrow with a term shorter than the minimum loan term, they can negotiate with the bank on a shorter loan term. The above decision takes effect from April 1, 2021, to January 1, 2023.







By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha