Investment policy for infrastructure in Hoa Lu Industrial Park approved





Hoa Lu Border-Gate Industrial Park covers an area of 348.32 hectares in Loc Tan and Loc Thanh communes in Loc Ninh District, with an investment of nearly VND1.12 trillion. Of which, the capital contribution of the investor is VND170 billion, with the goal of building and trading infrastructure of the industrial park invested by Hoa Lu Binh Phuoc Investment Joint Stock Company.The People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province will conduct statistics and land inventory, map the current land use status, and recommend the implementation of the project without public assets. During the implementation process, if public assets are detected in the project, the provincial People's Committee will be responsible for retrieving, handling, and submitting to the competent authority to cancel the investment policy decision issued to the project.The People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province will also be in charge of proposing the selection of investors, who meet the conditions of investment, bidding, land, real estate trading, checking, and determining the satisfaction of land lease conditions at the time the project is carried out.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Thanh Nha