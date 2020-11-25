Japan loans wastewater treatment project in Ha Long above 11.8 billion yen

This is the second loan for the Ha Long City Drainage and Wastewater Treatment Project to contribute to ensuring environmental sanitation in Ha Long City while minimizing municipal wastewater flowing into Ha Long Bay, a natural world heritage recognized by UNESCO.



The project is also expected to contribute to the implementation of the sustainable development goal to improve public sanitation conditions in Ha Long Bay and Ha Long City and at the same time supporting sustainable development in Quang Ninh Province.



The project will build a wastewater treatment plant and a wastewater pipeline network in Ha Long City. Through this project, the wastewater treatment capacity of Ha Long City will improve.



Under the terms of the loan agreement, the project has a total value of 11,891 billion yen with a 40-year loan period and a grace period of 10 years.



The project is expected to issue letters of invitation for consulting services in March 2021, announce the initial procurement package for international competitive bidding on project construction in May 2021, and be completed in June 2025.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Gia Bao