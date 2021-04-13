Japan’s Enshu Railway to build software development unit in Vietnam

As reported by Kyodo News, the Hanoi-based unit, Entetsu Vietnam Co., will be capitalised at 30 million yen (US$274,000) and become operational in August.



The subsidiary will be engaged in developing web-based information technology systems and smartphone apps and creating websites in order for its parent to upgrade its services.

Enshu Railway, which has a track record of hiring foreign students as full- and part-time employees in IT-related departments at its head office in Hamamatsu, plans to employ local engineers for the subsidiary.

With its launch, the company will close its representative office in Hanoi, which was opened in March last year.

The Japanese firm also runs bus and other transportation services mainly in the Hamamatsu area in Shizuoka prefecture.

Under its three-year business plan through last March, Enshu Railway pursued diverse lifestyle and daily living services that also involved the real estate, insurance, nursing care, retailing and leisure sectors while promoting in-house digital transformation. But its business, particularly in the mainstay transportation sector, has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.