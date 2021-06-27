JICA intensifies collaboration with Vietnam in several fields in FY2021

According to Shimizu, in recent years, Vietnam has been among the countries that register the most successful cooperation with JICA in the health field, reflected in the projects to upgrade Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi and Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, along with stepping up the implementation of preventive measures against infectious diseases.



JICA also offered assistance in improving the testing capacity of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as providing medical supplies for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



Appreciating the country’s performance in the pandemic fight , he expressed the hope that vaccines will be distributed fairly and quickly around the world, including Vietnam.



Regarding public investment, Shimizu said that the Japanese agency has helped Vietnam promote investment in socio-economic infrastructure projects, which is seen as an effective measures to boost the national economy and improve the people's living conditions.



He cited as examples projects to upgrade the Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi, Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City, build the urban railway route No. 1 in HCM City, among others.



JICA also provided assistance to high-quality human resource development projects in several universities in Vietnam, while collaborating with localities in organising courses that connect Vietnamese and Japanese companies, he added.



The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam. In celebration, JICA will work closely with the Vietnamese Government to continue supporting the country in both building facilities and enhancing technical cooperation and developing a win-win relationship, he added.