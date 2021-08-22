Key targets set out in resolution on socio-economic development plan for 2021-2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza), on August 21, issued an urgent document No.2428 on strengthening some measures to prevent and control the pandemic in export processing zones and industrial parks in the city.
Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated to 6.61% y/y in 2Q21, extending from an upwardly revised gain of 4.65% y/y in 1Q21. While this fell slightly short of expectations, it nonetheless reaffirmed the current upswing and re-establishment of its historic trend seen during 2013 to 2019. For the first half of 2021, Vietnam’s GDP expanded 5.64% y/y, more than 3 times the pace of 1.82% in 1H20.
Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd. (Prudential) has been awarded the International Life Insurer of the Year in Vietnam and honored in the New Insurance Product of the Year category for the third and second consecutive year respectively at Insurance Asia Awards 2021.
Business results of the second quarter of 2021 saw the Price-to-Earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of the Vietnamese stock market drop immediately, a sure sign that the Vietnamese stock market is becoming weaker. However, despite liquidity becoming very low, the market also corrected down quickly.