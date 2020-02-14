Korean enterprises launch campaign to support Vietnamese fruit consumption

Accordingly, Korean enterprises, Korean Economic Organizations and Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade co-shared the concern and solutions on overcoming difficulties and damage in exporting fresh fruits such as water melon, dragon fruits, ect to China market due to the Covid-19.Particularly, Korean Association in Vietnam, South Korea’s Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (Korcham), Korean enterprises and organizations in Vietnam planned to launch a campaign of purchasing fresh fruit of Vietnam.South Korea’s POSCO and Samsung are expected to tentatively purchase huge amount of Vietnamese fresh fruits for luncheons or gifts for their staff.Besides that, investors of Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant Project or Tay Ho Tay New Town Project are expected to buy and use Vietnamese fresh fruits for their workers' meals.Korean distributors of agricultural and aquatic products in Vietnam will also participate in this campaign. In particular, in March, K-Market will organize an event to consume Vietnamese fruits, creating opportunities for Korean expatriates in Vietnam to enjoy Vietnamese fruits with preferential prices.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong