Largest multi-function crane in Mekong Delta put into operation

The multi-function crane Macgregor is the largest and the most modern in the Mekong Delta with a total investment of VND30 billion, lifting height of 41 meters, and the maximum lifting capacity of 45 tons. By putting this crane into operation, it will help the port to receive and release 20,000-DWT vessels.



According to Mr. Vo Thanh Phong, General Director of Vinalines Hau Giang, from August 15 this year, the company put the Macgregor crane into official operation following the plan, which has been assessed and approved to ensure absolute safety. The company can confidently affirm that with the participation of the Macgregor crane, it will meet the needs of customers, improve the current handling capacity of the port, ensure service quality and fast, efficient clearance progress, and improve the port capacity in the coming time. Last year, the volume of goods through the port of Vinalines Hau Giang reached 815,840 tons, an increase of 52 percent compared to that in 2018.





By Cao Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha