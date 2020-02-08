Specifically, Thi Vai LNG terminal project under investment of PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) is expected to finish and put into trial operation by the end of 2021 to provide gas for Nhon Trach 3 and 4 Gas Power Plant with a capacity of 1,500MW and electricity output of about 10 billion kWh per year.



LNG terminal warehouse project of Hai Linh company will be finished in the coming time. After completion, the terminal warehouse will carry out importing LNG and petrochemical to provide for the system of gas and chemical plants in Thi Vai, Nhon Trach and Hiep Phuoc areas with an output of about 120,000 tons a year.



From 2022, gas output will continue to be supplemented via projects of the Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet fields in blocks 05-1B and 1C or the phase 2 of the Su Tu Trang (White Lion) gas field and the Phong Lan Dai field (Wild Orchid) of Rosneft with a capacity of about one billion meters cubic.

Petrolimex and Japanese oil distributor JXTG are also in the period of considering and waiting for approval of the Van Phong Khanh Hoa LNG investment project.



This project consists of an LNG import terminal warehouse with the first phase’s capacity of 180,000 meters cubic and two gas plants with a capacity of 3,000MW.



Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group also focuses on investment capital for new gas exploitation projects in Ma Lay - Tho Chu area where has large gas reserves to guarantee for long-term development.



After putting into operation, these projects will solve gas supply shortage for Phu My power generation complex.





By Lac Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong