List of essential stores in HCMC

The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City has reviewed and summarized reports of large-scale distributors in the city to update the list of city-based retailers selling essential goods, including food, foodstuffs, face masks, hand sanitizers, and antibacterial soap.
That aims to create favorable conditions for citizens to access quality essential products with reasonable pricesand create activeness in fully implementing measures to protect themselves, their families, and the community.
Here is the list of 2,610 outlets, consisting of supermarkets, traditional markets, and convenience stores, for citizens to come to the nearest outlet to buy quality essential goods with stable prices.

