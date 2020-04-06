List of essential stores in HCMC

That aims to create favorable conditions for citizens to access quality essential products with reasonable pricesand create activeness in fully implementing measures to protect themselves, their families, and the community.
Here is the list of 2,610 outlets, consisting of supermarkets, traditional markets, and convenience stores, for citizens to come to the nearest outlet to buy quality essential goods with stable prices.
List of essential stores in District 1
List of essential stores in District 2
List of essential stores in District 3
List of essential stores in District 4
List of essential stores in District 5
List of essential stores in District 6
List of essential stores in District 7
List of essential stores in District 8
List of essential stores in District 9
List of essential stores in District 10
List of essential stores in District 11
List of essential stores in District 12
List of essential stores in Binh Chanh District
List of essential stores in Binh Tan District
List of essential stores in Binh Thanh District
List of essential stores in Can Gio District
List of essential stores in Cu Chi District
List of essential stores in Go Vap District
List of essential stores in Hoc Mon District
List of essential stores in Nha Be District
List of essential stores in Phu Nhuan District
List of essential stores in Tan Binh District
List of essential stores in Tan Phu District
List of essential stores in Thu Duc District
List of essential stores in District 1
List of essential stores in District 2
List of essential stores in District 3
List of essential stores in District 4
List of essential stores in District 5
List of essential stores in District 6
List of essential stores in District 7
List of essential stores in District 8
List of essential stores in District 9
List of essential stores in District 10
List of essential stores in District 11
List of essential stores in District 12
List of essential stores in Binh Chanh District
List of essential stores in Binh Tan District
List of essential stores in Binh Thanh District
List of essential stores in Can Gio District
List of essential stores in Cu Chi District
List of essential stores in Go Vap District
List of essential stores in Hoc Mon District
List of essential stores in Nha Be District
List of essential stores in Phu Nhuan District
List of essential stores in Tan Binh District
List of essential stores in Tan Phu District
List of essential stores in Thu Duc District