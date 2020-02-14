  1. Business

Long An exports 50 tons of dragon fruit by sea a day

SGGP
The Dragon Fruit Association in the Southern province of Long An exports 50 tons of dragon fruit a day on average to China and other Southeast Asian nations by sea as export by road has faced lots of difficulties due to the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic, said chairman of the association Nguyen Quoc Trinh yesterday.

According to Mr. Trinh, the epidemic has long caused stagnancy in dragon fruit export and price drop plaguing farmers.
The association has exported over 1,000 tons since the Lunar New Year festival. Before Tet holiday, traders paid as low as VND5,000 a kilogram of red flesh dragon fruit. The price increases to VND12,000-15,000 a kilogram now. After transporting the fruit to China and some other nations by sea, mostly through Cat Lai seaport, traders sell the fruit in local markets at the price of VND40,000-42,000 a kilogram.
The volume of dragon fruit exported by sea has been increasing for the last few days.

By Kien Van - Translated by Thuy Doan

