Long An Int’l Port capable to receive ships of up to 100,000 DWT

As plan, wharves No.4, No.5 and No.6 will be respectively built this year and come into operationto to receive ships of up to 70,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) next year.In addition, investors are also promoting the completion of legal procedures to expand the scale, prepare to build the wharves No.8 and No.9 to accommodate ships of up to 100,000 DWT, increasing the total length of the wharf system up to 2,368 meters, one of the longest international wharves in Vietnam.Located on the Soai Rap river, right side of upstream Dong Nai River, 19 kilometers from the nearest seaport and about 40 kilometers from outter buoy zero, the Long An International Port Project is part of a complex of four projects with a total area of 1,935 hectares, including the Long An International Port, Long An Southeast Asia Industrial Park, the Long An Southeast Asia Industrial Service Area and the Long An Southeast Asia Urban Area.Of which, the Long An International Port is implemented on an area of 147 hectares with a total capital of nearly VND10,000 billion (US$430 million), including seven wharves being capable of receiving ships of up to 100,000 DWT, warehouse system, bonded warehouse, container yard system and other supported works.All works as well as the system of operating centers are under construction and expected to be completed in 2023.Specially, the warehouse with a storage of more than 400,000 square meters will serve logistics need, storage of agricultural, fishery, fertilizer, iron and steel products, etc in the Mekong Delta region and a gateway for import and export enterprises in the Southeast region to gather and distribute cargoes by road, sea or domestic waterways.Long An Province has also invested in completing the provincial road No.830 connecting the port and National Highway No.50 and National Highway No.1 to create favorable condition for cargo transport to neighboring localities.Besides, the Long An International Port also comprises an industrial complex, industrial service area, urban area, seaport service areas and accommodations, etc.In the process of construction and exploitation, the Long An International Port has welcomed nearly 1,000 domestic and foreign ships, reaching nearly one million tons of import and export goods through the port. Notably, the port has received, successfully handled many vessels of 50,000 DWT.

By Phan Thanh- Kien Van- Translated by Huyen Huong