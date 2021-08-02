Long An Province facilitates consumption of 15,000 tons of dragon fruits

From August 1 to August 8, Long An Province will harvest 12,000 hectares of dragon fruits with an estimated output of about 15,000 tons. (Photo: SGGP)

The "capital of dragon fruits" of Long An Province in Chau Thanh District is facing the risk of a Covid-19 outbreak. Some dragon fruit warehouses and boarding houses have recorded harvesters and transporters infected with Covid-19.



Currently, the locality is organizing screening tests to quickly isolate F0 cases from the community and zone Covid-19 clusters, so there is a shortage of labor to harvest and classify goods. Many dragon fruit warehouses that failed to guarantee the conditions for three-on-site production have also ceased operations.



From August 1 to August 8, Long An Province will harvest 12,000 hectares of dragon fruits with an estimated output of about 15,000 tons. However, the locality is implementing Directive No.16 of the Prime Minister, so the harvest and transportation of dragon fruits and the operation of purchasing facilities face many difficulties.



To help farmers consume all dragon fruits, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Department of Industry and Trade, and the Long An Province Dragon Fruit Association have coordinated with Chau Thanh District to take all measures to reduce difficulties and losses for farmers.



Initially, the locality has successfully connected with the postal system of many provinces and cities to participate in consumption. Vina T&T Company pledged to support consumption. Big C Supermarket and Bach Hoa Xanh offered reasonable prices to purchase and mobilize warehouses to stockpile dragon fruits.



The Long An Dragon Fruit Association plays as the hub to directly receive orders and financial support from businesses to transfer to pandemic-hit areas.



Accordingly, from August 2 to August 6, the authorities of Long An Province will create conditions for the owners of dragon fruit purchasing establishments to organize quick tests every three days for all workers in the chain of harvesting, transporting, processing, and storing dragon fruits.



At the same time, the owners of these establishments must commit and ensure the transportation of workers from their residences to the workplace, strictly implement the 5K regulations, and disinfect their warehouses. At the same time, they must organize Covid-19 tests for their employees.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha