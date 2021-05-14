Flowers in farms in Da Lat, a popular destination in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, have also decreased dramatically lately. Specifically, the price of net chrysanthemum flowers in recent days has decreased from VND 25,000-VND30,000 to VND10,000- VND 15,000 a bundle of 10 flowers.







Low demand for flower, watermelon results in substantially lower prices Similarly, a cluster of orange chrysanthemum flowers cost VND 4,000-5,000 a pot of 5 branches decreasing by VND3,000-VND5,000 while a rose fetches at VND600 a branch, down by VND600-VND900 while a kilogram of the auspicious flower of luck is priced at VND 40,000-VND50,000, down by VND35,000 and lily at VND35,000-VND40,000 VND a bundle reducing by VND40,000.

In addition, the price of seedlings of some types of chrysanthemums also decreased by 30 percent compared to before, currently being sold from VND150-160 a seedling

The People’s Committee in Bo Trach District in the Central Province of Quang Binh said Viet Trung farm has moaned about a price drop of watermelon due to the complicated development of the coronavirus pandemic. The Viet Trung farm is a basket of watermelon.

During this month, melons are in season. However, traders offered to buy the fruit at VND6,000 earlier; yet, the price dropped to VND2,000 – VND3,000 a kilogram this time. Chairman of the People’s Committee Phan Van Trung said the fruit was grown in the area of 140 hectares in three months. Farmers harvested around 25 tons per hectare.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan